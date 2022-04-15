Americas
Roscommon County Deputies Give Out Easter Hams Instead Of Tickets
(CBS DETROIT) — Drivers in Roscommon County are getting pulled over for a pleasant shock.
Deputies within the county are handing out Easter hams as a substitute of tickets. The seasonal program put collectively by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reactions from drivers.
Officials say this 12 months’s ham donation was made by an area church.
