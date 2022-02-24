Rosettenville shooting: Hand yourself in, or we’ll come and fetch you – Gauteng top cop | News24

Police discovered a number of firearms on the scene, together with 5 pistols and 4 rifles. The man arrested on Wednesday was present in possession of a jammer, ammunition and police regalia.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela confirmed the most recent arrest on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested one other man allegedly linked to Monday’s lethal taking pictures in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

Monday’s lethal shootout between police and robbers left eight gang members lifeless. Ten individuals have been arrested whereas round seven escaped.

Police mentioned they believed the lads have been behind no less than one cash-in-transit heist.

Speaking on the scene of the arrest on Wednesday evening, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela mentioned investigators would set up whether or not the person was the one who had fired at a police helicopter, wounding an officer.

Mawela warned that “the net is closing” in on criminals within the province.

“It is up to all the criminals in Gauteng to make a decision – either they stop what they are doing or we force them to stop. Those who have already committed a crime, like this one, either they hand themselves in, or we will come to fetch them,” Mawela mentioned.

Mawela mentioned officers discovered a number of firearms on the scene, together with 5 pistols and 4 rifles. Mawela mentioned the person arrested on Wednesday was present in possession of a jammer, “lots of ammunition”, and police regalia.

“But the biggest concern for us was the police uniform.”

It is unclear when the person arrested on Wednesday will seem in court docket. However, Mawela mentioned police would make sure that he appeared in court docket inside 48 hours.

The arrested males have been allegedly a part of a gang of about 25 closely armed cash-in-transit robbers. On Monday, law enforcement officials pounced on them, and the gang fired at police throughout and after a high-speed chase. They additionally fired at a helicopter transporting extremely skilled officers to the scene.

The 10 males initially arrested appeared within the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They face costs of homicide, tried homicide, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, and possession of hijacked autos.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko revealed on social media that the most recent “suspect is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter”.

“They (police) also recovered four rifles, ammunition, police and G4S vests,” she added.

Four law enforcement officials and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer have been shot and wounded throughout Monday’s incident.

Mawela, who visited the wounded officers on Tuesday, mentioned their situation had improved and that they “are in high spirits,” News24 reported.

