Roseville Officer Shot In Neck During Shooting Discharged From Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Roseville police officer who was shot within the neck within the line of responsibility earlier this week has been discharged from the hospital.

Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot Tuesday night time by 53-year-old Jesse Werling. During an hour-long encounter that night time, Werling fired greater than 100 rounds at properties and officers within the space of the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard.

Two Roseville officers shot and killed Werling round 8:30 p.m. Crime scene investigators recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever-action rifle from the realm the place Werling was shot. He had an extended historical past of psychological well being calls within the metropolis, in accordance with Roseville Police Chief Erika Sheider.

Duxbury, after present process surgical procedure, was discharged from Regions Hospital on Saturday afternoon. He was met with a line of squad vehicles and a procession that headed south on Highway 52 from the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the probe into the incident continues to be in its early stage. Once completed, it’ll be handed over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for assessment.

The two officers who shot Werling – Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson – are on administrative depart, which is customary process following a police taking pictures.