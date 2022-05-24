Rosmarie Trapp: last woman of family that inspired The Sound of Music

ROSMARIE TRAPP: February 8 1929 – May 13 2022

Rosmarie Trapp, who has died aged 93, was the final surviving feminine member of the unique Trapp Family Singers, whose story of musical success and flight from Austria within the late Nineteen Thirties was the inspiration for the 1959 Broadway musical and multi-Oscar-winning 1965 movie, The Sound of Music.

The von Trapps had been an aristocratic Austrian household headed by the naval battle hero Baron Georg von Trapp and his spouse, Agathe. When Agathe died in 1922, the household moved to a villa within the suburbs of Salzburg, and Maria Augusta Kutschera, a younger novice nun from a close-by abbey (performed within the movie by Julie Andrews), was appointed as tutor to the seven von Trapp kids.

Rosmarie Trapp, whose household impressed the movie The Sound of Music. Credit:Trapp household through AP

She turned the Baron’s second spouse in 1927 and Rosmarie, born on February 8, 1929, was the eldest of their three kids.