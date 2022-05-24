Rosmarie Trapp: last woman of family that inspired The Sound of Music
ROSMARIE TRAPP: February 8 1929 – May 13 2022
Rosmarie Trapp, who has died aged 93, was the final surviving feminine member of the unique Trapp Family Singers, whose story of musical success and flight from Austria within the late Nineteen Thirties was the inspiration for the 1959 Broadway musical and multi-Oscar-winning 1965 movie, The Sound of Music.
The von Trapps had been an aristocratic Austrian household headed by the naval battle hero Baron Georg von Trapp and his spouse, Agathe. When Agathe died in 1922, the household moved to a villa within the suburbs of Salzburg, and Maria Augusta Kutschera, a younger novice nun from a close-by abbey (performed within the movie by Julie Andrews), was appointed as tutor to the seven von Trapp kids.
She turned the Baron’s second spouse in 1927 and Rosmarie, born on February 8, 1929, was the eldest of their three kids.
The household’s funds suffered throughout the Depression, and to make ends meet, the von Trapps turned a household interest of choral singing right into a money-spinner by promoting tickets to staged live shows.
After the Anschluss of 1938, Baron von Trapp was supplied a fee within the German navy which, being an ardent anti-Nazi, he refused. Instead, he and his household fled the nation not, as Hollywood would have it, in a single day throughout the Alps to Switzerland, however by daytime practice to Italy, then by sea to America, the place they arrived with simply $34 and settled in Pennsylvania.
There they continued to carry out because the Trapp Family Singers (an early poster promised “rollicking folk songs, yodels and mountain calls”). After three years they moved to Stowe, in northern Vermont, and in 1950, after Baron von Trapp’s loss of life, arrange the Trapp Family Lodge, a ski lodge the place Rosmarie and her older half-sister Maria taught Austrian dance.
In 1951, as Rosmarie Trapp (another siblings stored the “von”), she turned an American citizen.