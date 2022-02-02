Rossouw and David help Sultans maintain perfect record

Multan Sultans 217 for five (David 71, Rossouw 67*, Wasim 1-39) beat Islamabad United 197 (Shadab 91, Khushdil 4-35, Willey 3-38) by 20 runs

Shadab Khan ‘s combating 91 off 42 balls went in useless for Islamabad United, as Multan Sultans maintained their good begin to the season by clinching a high-scoring match by 20 runs in Karachi. Shadab cracked 5 fours and 9 sixes – which tallied to 74 runs out of 91 – to maintain his facet floating in a large chase the place they stored shedding common wickets.

The Islamabad captain arrived on the crease within the sixth over after Paul Stirling and Alex Hales had supplied a fast begin in reply to Sultans’ rating of 217, racing to 22 off his first eight deliveries. Although two wickets from Khushdil Shah within the eighth over threatened to quieten issues, Shadab continued hanging boundaries just about each over to maintain Islamabad within the sport.

With 55 to get off the ultimate over 4 overs, Shadab regarded like pulling off a miracle for his workforce earlier than a quiet 18th over all however sealed the match for Sultans.

Earlier, Tim David and Rilee Rossouw set Sultans up for an enormous complete by including 110 for the fourth wicket in lower than eight overs. David hammered 71 from solely 29 balls on his approach to smashing six fours and sixes every, whereas Rossouw hit an unbeaten 67 off 35 deliveries with 4 fours and 6 maximums. On their approach, the pair took Sultans to their highest PSL score , and the fourth-highest within the event’s historical past. The 14 sixes that they hit have been additionally the joint second-most in an innings within the PSL, and the 144 runs they scored off the final 10 overs have been the third-most by any workforce.

The majority of that injury was accomplished within the last six overs, during which Sultans piled up 107 runs. First David hit three fours off Mohammad Wasim within the fifteenth, earlier than he and Rossouw mixed to select 21 off Faheem Ashraf within the following over.

With three overs to go, they took 23 off Hasan Ali, 14 off Wasim and once more 21 off Hasan, who ended up conceding 52 from 4 overs. In the tip although, the overall would show simply sufficient, as Shadab lacked assist in what turned out to be a closer-than-expected end.