Rossouw and David help Sultans maintain perfect record
Shadab’s 91 in useless as Islamabad United fall in need of 218 goal by 20 runs
Multan Sultans 217 for five (David 71, Rossouw 67*, Wasim 1-39) beat Islamabad United 197 (Shadab 91, Khushdil 4-35, Willey 3-38) by 20 runs
The Islamabad captain arrived on the crease within the sixth over after Paul Stirling and Alex Hales had supplied a fast begin in reply to Sultans’ rating of 217, racing to 22 off his first eight deliveries. Although two wickets from Khushdil Shah within the eighth over threatened to quieten issues, Shadab continued hanging boundaries just about each over to maintain Islamabad within the sport.
With 55 to get off the ultimate over 4 overs, Shadab regarded like pulling off a miracle for his workforce earlier than a quiet 18th over all however sealed the match for Sultans.
The majority of that injury was accomplished within the last six overs, during which Sultans piled up 107 runs. First David hit three fours off Mohammad Wasim within the fifteenth, earlier than he and Rossouw mixed to select 21 off Faheem Ashraf within the following over.
With three overs to go, they took 23 off Hasan Ali, 14 off Wasim and once more 21 off Hasan, who ended up conceding 52 from 4 overs. In the tip although, the overall would show simply sufficient, as Shadab lacked assist in what turned out to be a closer-than-expected end.