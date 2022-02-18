Routine quarantine for potential COVID exposed cases discontinued | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising the general public that there isn’t a extra routine quarantine for individuals who’re probably uncovered to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, quarantine, together with different associated measures, corresponding to case identification, contact tracing and isolation, has lengthy been a regular process to help within the management of COVID. However, because the inception of Omicron, the observe of routine quarantine has not been utilised nor suggested.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anton Best, has defined that as a result of extremely infectious nature of the Omicron variant, plus its decreased virulence (or illness severity) routine quarantine wouldn’t have been manageable by the general public well being officers on the polyclinics. He additional said that it will even have been too disruptive.

He additionally defined that as a result of suite of mitigation methods, corresponding to bodily distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing, the absence of routine quarantine wouldn’t be detrimental to the success of the nationwide response to COVID-19. And it hasn’t!

Quarantining will solely be required in choose circumstances, corresponding to within the case of unvaccinated travellers arriving into Barbados. Those who should quarantine, should achieve this for 3 full days and exit quarantine on receipt of adverse COVID-19 PCR take a look at outcomes on the fourth day.

The well being officers are encouraging people who share properties with constructive individuals to make use of all measures, corresponding to bodily distancing, masking, sanitising and good air flow, to scale back the danger of others getting COVID within the house.

If the contaminated individual is a person who requires common care, corresponding to a younger little one or an aged individual, then in such circumstances the caregiver might want to quarantine underneath the steerage of public well being officers.

Persons within the office who’ve turn into uncovered should not required to quarantine. They are suggested to get a speedy antigen take a look at on changing into conscious of their publicity after which observe up with a PCR Test after three days have handed to substantiate that they’re adverse.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises towards routine closures and industrial cleanings after potential COVID publicity, whether or not from an worker or shopper. Strict adherence to prevention protocols on the office are extremely really useful.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will proceed to intently monitor the COVID scenario on island and make suggestions for adjustments in protocols and management measures as developments change and as required.