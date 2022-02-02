Roy Hodgson Ready For Dogfight After Accepting Watford’s “Siren Call” | Football News

Roy Hodgson is prepared for the problem of Watford’s relegation dogfight after admitting he couldn’t resist the “siren call from the mermaid”. Former England boss Hodgson left his final job at Crystal Palace eight months in the past amid hypothesis that he would retire. But the 74-year-old was appointed as Watford’s third supervisor this season following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking final month. The Hornets are languishing in nineteenth place within the Premier League, two factors adrift of security with 18 video games remaining. Despite Watford’s perilous place, Hodgson stated their provide was too sturdy to withstand as he goals to mastermind one other escape act, having beforehand helped Palace, Fulham and West Brom keep away from relegation from the highest tier.

“I think it’s more than possible, I wouldn’t have accepted the challenge had I not believed that we can help the club stay in the Premier League,” Hodgson stated at his first Watford press convention on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s a wise decision or a foolish one, time will tell. Why did I come back? I think it was an exciting offer.

“I wasn’t anticipating any calls from Watford or anybody else for that matter. But it was an easy job to just accept.

“It was the siren call from the mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship. They got the right mermaid going past the right ship.”

Hodgson might have been forgiven for being cautious of working below Watford’s notoriously demanding house owners, the Pozzo household.

He fell out with the Pozzos throughout his reign at Udinese, a row that led to his departure in 2001.

The Pozzos are on their sixteenth boss since they took over at Watford in 2012, however Hodgson had no qualms about working for the Italians once more.

“Any reservations? No not at all. What happened there was as much my fault as any I could attach to them,” he stated.

“In many ways our relationship then was not bad at all I didn’t think, and since that time, which is over 20 years ago, I have spoken to Gino (Pozzo) on many occasions, and to his father.

“So so far as I’m involved that’s water lengthy below the bridge, it had no impact on me accepting this invitation to work for them once more.”

Hodgson’s first match in charge is a crucial clash as Watford travel to fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday.