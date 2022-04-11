Royal Challengers Bangalore stand in the way of Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of a season revival
Big Picture
One has to go method again to 2010 to search out the final time Chennai Super Kings misplaced 4 IPL matches on the trot. And they’ve by no means misplaced 4 initially of the season. In the ten-team match, they’re already within the dreaded ‘must-win’ territory. Their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, are being led by certainly one of their very own in Faf du Plessis and are within the top half of the desk with three wins in 4 outings.
But Gaikwad takes a liking to Mohammed Siraj’s tempo, having a strike fee of 147 in opposition to the quick bowler with out being dismissed. He additionally loved enjoying Wanindu Hasaranga with a strike fee of 162 in three innings.
Super Kings have a run fee of simply over seven within the center overs – between seventh and the sixteenth over – only a shade higher than that of the low-ranked Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers, however, have been accelerating in the identical part, as evident from their run fee of 9.13, which is the second-best.
Even although each the groups have not picked up wickets in clusters within the powerplay – Super Kings have one whereas Royal Challengers have 4 to indicate – the latter have managed to maintain the run-scoring beneath eight whereas the previous have conceded runs at 8.62 an over. Eight sixes have been hit in opposition to the Super Kings bowlers within the first six overs, which is the joint second-most within the season to date.
While the Super Kings have had the higher hand over their southern neighbours profitable 18 off the 28 encounters, the time appears opportune for the Royal Challengers to raised that report.
In the information
Royal Challengers might be with out Harshal Patel, who has left the bubble as a result of demise of his sister. It just isn’t recognized but when he would return. In order to re-enter the IPL bubble, he must endure a three-day quarantine.
Likely XIs
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Robin Uthappa, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube 6 Ravindra Jadeja (capt), 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Dwaine Pretorius 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Mukesh Choudhary/Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 David Willey, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Siddarth Kaul, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Akash Deep