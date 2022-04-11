Royal Challengers Bangalore stand in the way of Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of a season revival





Big Picture One has to go method again to 2010 to search out the final time Chennai Super Kings misplaced 4 IPL matches on the trot. And they’ve by no means misplaced 4 initially of the season. In the ten-team match, they’re already within the dreaded ‘must-win’ territory. Their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, are being led by certainly one of their very own in Faf du Plessis and are within the top half of the desk with three wins in 4 outings.

And the Super Kings are certainly lacking the du Plessis contact on the high with the bat. A struggling Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken sheen off the short, fiery begins Robin Uthappa has been getting off to, which has hampered the facet. That head coach Stephen Fleming lamented the batting, bowling and fielding after the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad signifies that the self-belief of the four-time champions is on shaky grounds.

But Gaikwad takes a liking to Mohammed Siraj’s tempo, having a strike fee of 147 in opposition to the quick bowler with out being dismissed. He additionally loved enjoying Wanindu Hasaranga with a strike fee of 162 in three innings.

Super Kings have a run fee of simply over seven within the center overs – between seventh and the sixteenth over – only a shade higher than that of the low-ranked Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers, however, have been accelerating in the identical part, as evident from their run fee of 9.13, which is the second-best.

But throw in a Siraj and a Siddarth Kaul , who might make his method in for a bereaved Harshal Patel , in opposition to MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, the image may very well be a contact totally different. Rayudu’s strike charges in opposition to Siraj and Kaul are 158 and 174, with Dhoni’s corresponding numbers studying 182 and 172.

Even although each the groups have not picked up wickets in clusters within the powerplay – Super Kings have one whereas Royal Challengers have 4 to indicate – the latter have managed to maintain the run-scoring beneath eight whereas the previous have conceded runs at 8.62 an over. Eight sixes have been hit in opposition to the Super Kings bowlers within the first six overs, which is the joint second-most within the season to date.

With Anuj Rawat additionally displaying his six-hitting prowess within the sport against Mumbai Indians , the Super Kings have one other top-order left-hander to cope with after Abhishek Sharma pummeled them into submission. With Dinesh Karthik putting at over 200 – probably the most by anyone to have batted no less than in three innings – Royal Challengers appear to have their batting sorted, with all of du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed having contributed in a single sport or the opposite. Karthik additionally strikes in extra of 155 in opposition to Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja.

While the Super Kings have had the higher hand over their southern neighbours profitable 18 off the 28 encounters, the time appears opportune for the Royal Challengers to raised that report.

In the information Royal Challengers might be with out Harshal Patel, who has left the bubble as a result of demise of his sister. It just isn’t recognized but when he would return. In order to re-enter the IPL bubble, he must endure a three-day quarantine.

Likely XIs Chennai Super Kings: 1 Robin Uthappa, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube 6 Ravindra Jadeja (capt), 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Dwaine Pretorius 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Mukesh Choudhary/Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 David Willey, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Siddarth Kaul, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Akash Deep

Out of Wanindu Hasaranga ‘s eight wickets to this point, seven have been right-handers. The leggie has an financial system over 9 in opposition to left-handers and the Super Kings have three in Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube , who can pose issues. In the 2 matches the place Dube obtained a rating of be aware – 57 versus Punjab Kings and 49 against Lucknow Super Giants – he had are available in to bat within the sixth and eighth over respectively. Super Kings have to again Dube to bat extra overs by having him enter across the seventh or eighth over mark. That might assist them minimise the Hasaranga risk because the leggie just isn’t fairly at dwelling in opposition to left-handers. Moreover, Dube’s strike-rate in opposition to spin since IPL 2021 is 135 and he has been dismissed by spinners simply thrice in 12 innings.

Moeen Ali has been out to Glenn Maxwell twice in 4 innings and averages simply 5.5 in opposition to him with a strike fee of 73.

MS Dhoni has scored 51 off the 28 balls he has confronted in opposition to Mohammed Siraj and is but to be dismissed by the pacer.

Although Dinesh Karthik has a strike fee of 155 and 159 in opposition to Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja, he has been dismissed 3 times every by them.

Chennai Super Kings would be the sixth staff to play 200 IPL matches after Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.





