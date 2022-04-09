Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

In-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will tackle struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. After shedding their first match, RCB are on a two-game winning-run, whereas MI have misplaced all three of their video games thus far. Glenn Maxwell can be out there for RCB, and will increase their probabilities of successful the match. MI, then again, may make a string of modifications in a bid to get their marketing campaign off and operating.

When will the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match be performed?

The RCB vs MI match can be performed on Saturday, April 9.

Where will the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match be performed?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match can be performed on the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the RCB vs MIIPL 2022 match begin?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will broadcast stay on Star Sports Network.

Where to observe stay streaming of RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The stay streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match can be out there on Hotstar.

Promoted

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the knowledge obtained from the host broadcasters)