The Royal Commission of AlUla signed a memorandum of understanding with cat conservation basis Catmosphere to hitch efforts towards defending the Arabian leopard, the fee introduced on Thursday.

As Saudi Arabia marked its first Arabian Leopard Day, the MoU was signed by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the founding father of Catmosphere and the Kingdom’s present ambassador to the US.

According to the Royal Commission of AlUla, there are fewer than 200 Arabian leopards left within the wild.

The Arabian leopard, which is the smallest member of the leopard household, arrived in Arabia round 500,000 years in the past from Africa, and it’s rated as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The fee said that the MoU goals to widen “networks of knowledge partners, sustainability experts and leaders in the conservation space to raise awareness about the plight of big cats.”

It additionally seeks to codevelop “community engagement initiatives” to inspire public help towards the safety of the Arabian leopard.

On its web site, Catmosphere says it has two goals: “to raise awareness for crucial work in big cat conservation; and to produce inspiring campaigns sharing stories and facts about conservation of big cats.”

In September, the fee introduced the profitable delivery of a brand new feminine Arabian leopard, marking an essential step towards preserving the endangered species. The feminine cub was born on April 23, and on the time was one in every of 16 in a captive-breeding program on the Arabian Leopard Breeding Center within the Kingdom’s Taif.

Prince Badr, who can be the nation’s minister of tradition, confused the significance of safeguarding Arabian leopards.

“We will not stand idly by until it is extinct. Protecting the Arabian Leopard is a priority,” Prince Badr wrote in a tweet after signing the settlement.

