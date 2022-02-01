Royal commission urged to show ‘no sympathy’ for Crown

The royal fee into Crown’s dealings in Western Australia has been urged to point out ‘no sympathy’ to the gaming large or any of its officers.

The Royal Commission investigating Crown’s health to carry a on line casino license in Western Australia has been urged to point out “no sympathy” with its findings.

Commissioners are investigating whether or not poor authorities oversight contributed to points at Crown Perth together with cash laundering and drawback playing.

During closing submissions on Tuesday, counsel for the Gaming and Wagering Commission Paul Evans mentioned the seven part-time board members acquired “very limited remuneration” and relied on the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

“GWC urges no sympathy for Crown or any past or present Crown officer,” he mentioned.

“Nor indeed, regrettably, to the extent that it may be necessary – and only if it’s necessary – departmental officers or former members of the commission.”

During her closing remarks, counsel for the division Fiona Seaward outlined an overhaul of processes and mentioned it was additionally inspecting its code of conduct.

“The department has accepted, and accepts today, that its historical management of conflicts of interest was not of the standard expected of a modern public sector organisation involved in regulation,” she mentioned.

“The department has taken a number of steps to address this issue.”

Ms Seaward additionally revealed WA didn’t have a everlasting chief on line casino officer, however executive-director Jennifer Shelton could be appointed.

Counsel for Crown’s main shareholder, James Packer, will give his closing submissions on Wednesday.

The royal fee’s report is due on March 4.

The Bergin inquiry in NSW in 2020 discovered Crown had “enabled or facilitated” cash laundering at its Perth and Melbourne casinos.

In mild of the damning findings, Crown was denied a gaming licence for its new Sydney on line casino, the place solely non-gaming operations have been underway because the lavish venue’s opening on the finish of that yr.

But the corporate clung on to its Melbourne licence on a two-year efficient “probation” foundation after a damning royal fee final yr.