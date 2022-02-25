Royal Enfield ArtOfMotorcycling Season II concludes on a high note

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based motorbike maker has introduced that it has concluded the second version of its designing platform – ArtofMotorcycling. Launched in 2020, the corporate added that this marketing campaign was launched to ‘fuel creativity’ amongst the artists, creators and motorcycling lovers.

The firm has additionally introduced three winners for the season second of ArtofMotorcycling. Harsh Namdeo, Ekant Singh and Gautam Gajbar, and have received a chance to co-create a capsule vary with Royal Enfield being the highest winners of this season. These winners had been hand-picked by jury members- prime vogue designers Shantanu and Nikhil, celebrated illustrator Vimal Chandran and ace photographer Bobby Joshi and Royal Enfield’s neighborhood. The winners may even get an opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield design groups.

Speaking in regards to the marketing campaign, Puneet Sood, National Business Head – North and West India, Nepal, Bhutan & Global Head – Apparel Business stated, “As a model, Royal Enfield has at all times stood for self-expression. Our bikes have been the proper canvas for customisation. The genesis of #ArtOfMotorcycling was to have a good time the ethos of exploration and motorcycling via the lens of artwork. Like the primary season we now have obtained an awe-inspiring response to this season as properly, with greater than 15k registrations. We are very excited to notice that 8 out of each 10 members had been non-Royal Enfield homeowners and majority participation got here from small cities. The platform via the medium of artwork and motorcycling has certainly resulted in bringing collectively various communities, chopping throughout limitations like age, occupation and geography.”

