Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In The Philippines

Keeping the momentum getting in abroad markets, Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 within the Philippines. The retro-styled Classic 350 relies on the fashionable J-series engine of Royal Enfield, which can be shared with the RE Meteor 350, and has an all-new chassis. The new Classic 350 has been launched in 4 variants and 7 color choices within the Philippines, with costs beginning at 228,000 PHP (round ₹ 3.34 lakh below present change charges). The new-generation Classic 350 was launched in India final yr, and will get a whole makeover, with a brand new, extra fashionable engine, new chassis, up to date suspension, new wheels and brakes.

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest promoting mannequin for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

The legacy of the Classic dates again to 1948 with the Royal Enfield Model G2, the primary to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full manufacturing motorbike. The Model G2 served as a robust design inspiration for the vastly fashionable Classic 500 and Classic 350 launched in 2008. The Classic 350, in actual fact, went on to change into the highest-selling Royal Enfield mannequin since then, accounting for 80 per cent of the model’s gross sales over the previous decade or so. The Classic has additionally emerged because the motorbike that redefined the middleweight motorcycling area and spawned the revival of Royal Enfield. In the 12 years because the fashionable Royal Enfield Classis was first launched, it has constructed a legacy of its personal, promoting over 3 million (30 lakh) bikes. The newest era Classic 350 has been developed as a world product, and can be supplied on sale internationally.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is constructed on an all-new platform, with a brand new engine and new chassis, with a number of enhancements.

Reminiscing in regards to the Classic’s success by way of the years, and commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Business Head for APAC markets, Royal Enfield, mentioned, “The Classic has been a huge catalyst in growing and expanding the middleweight segment across the globe, while also being instrumental in unlocking a thriving sub-culture of leisure riding among young and experienced riders across the world. In the Philippines, we have over 2,000 proud Royal Enfield owners and an extremely loyal community. The all-new Classic 350 carries forward this legacy and is built to reflect the familiar timeless design language, with a completely modern and reimagined ride experience. Retaining the retro appeal in entirety, the new Classic 350 aims to take the legacy forward with its new premium fit and finish, ground-up chassis and engine, and superlative ride and handling. With sharp focus on the middleweight motorcycle segment and focus on creating a distinctive appeal with the riding community, we are confident that the new Classic 350 will further fuel our growth and our ambitions in the Asia Pacific market.”

The 349 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Compression ratio has modified to 9.5:1 on the brand new 350 cc SOHC engine from 8.5:1 on the UCE 350 engine.The cam gears have been changed with a timing chain, together with the SOHC system, which ends up in much less noise and extra environment friendly valve timings. The chain major drive has been changed with gear major drive, which reduces transmission losses, and the first balancer shaft reduces vibrations on the engine.

The suspension now incorporates fatter 41 mm entrance forks, with extra journey on the twin rear shocks to supply a greater experience. The 19-inch entrance and 18-inch wheels are thicker too, shod with fatter rubber, with a 100 mm entrance part tyre, and 120 mm part rear tyre. The brakes now get bigger discs (300 mm entrance, 270 mm rear) and higher calipers in comparison with the outgoing mannequin.

In India, the brand new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is accessible in 5 variants with 11 new colors. For the Philippines, the Redditch variant just isn’t supplied on sale.

Designed and developed by proficient groups of designers and engineers based mostly at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art expertise centres, in India and the UK, particular care has been paid to make sure a superlative experience expertise on the all-new Classic 350. The all-new chassis is constructed for superior consolation and maneuverability. Designed to be stiffer, the chassis encourages extra confidence at larger cornering speeds, and feels planted and secure on straight roads. The entrance and rear suspension has been extensively developed for extra snug saddle time. In the Philippines, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is obtainable in 4 variants, and seven color choices, starting with the Halcyon collection, the Classic Signals, Dark collection and Classic Chrome.

