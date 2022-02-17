Royal Enfield Scram 411 Spotted At A Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield’s subsequent large launch would be the Scram 411, a road-biased motorbike primarily based on the Himalayan journey tourer. While we already introduced you leaked brochure pictures of the Scram 411, pictures of the production-ready bike have now made their means on-line at what seems to be a dealership. Dispatches to the dealership have reportedly commenced and which means the launch is imminent. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 guarantees to be barely extra commuter-friendly and will likely be tapping these RE prospects who don’t need to go the Classic route.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan-Based Scram 411 Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is predicted to return with vibrant color choices whereas retaining the {hardware} from the Himalayan

Compared to the Himalayan, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get a smaller 19-inch entrance wheel versus a 21-inch unit. It will proceed to be a spoked unit although. The bike may also experience on dual-purpose tyres. The styling stays equivalent to the Himalayan ADV however there’s considerably much less bodywork. The jerry can holders and the tall windscreen have been performed away with, whereas the spy pictures present extra funky dual-tone color choices that lend a extra vibrant vibe to the motorbike.

Other upgrades will embrace a revised instrument console with the Tripped navigation pod, a forged metal-finished headlamp cowl, cut up seats and revised facet panels. There’s additionally the aluminium sump guard and concrete badge plate. The floor clearance has been lowered to 200 mm from 220 mm on the Himalayan.

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Scrambler First Ride Review

The beforehand leaked brochure revealed the brand new styling on the RE Scram 411 | Photo Credit: Bullet Guru

0 Comments

Mechanically, the RE Scram 411 will use the identical 411 cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Himalayan. The motor develops 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque, whereas paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike may also carry over the suspension and braking {hardware} however it must be seen if the corporate will shorten the suspension journey on the Scram 411. Moreover, the bike is predicted to be marginally lighter than the Himalayan. Prices for the brand new RE Scram 411 are more likely to begin from below ₹ 2 lakh, undercutting the Himalayan. The launch will happen both by the tip of this month or someday in March this 12 months.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.