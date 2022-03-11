Royal Enfield Scram 411 to launch on March 15. Check details

Chennai-based two-wheeler main Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Scram 411 motorbike within the nation on March 15. Though the car was earlier scheduled to be launched in February, the third wave of coronavirus pushed the occasion a couple of days again into March. Royal Enfield will come as a extra inexpensive model of the favored Himalayan ADV.

Last month, the motorcycle has noticed arriving at a dealership backyard, hinting that the launch is imminent. The mannequin was noticed in two totally different paint schemes – Black with Maroon/Yellow highlights and White with Red/Blue highlights. This implies that the bike might be out there in a number of paint schemes, the main points for which might be revealed quickly.

(Also learn | Scram 411 to new-gen RC390: Top upcoming two-wheeler launches in March)

Recently, the official brochure of the motorbike was additionally leaked on-line, throwing gentle on some particulars together with new options. Mechanically, the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 will supply energy from the acquainted 411cc, single-cylinder unit that’s rated to churn out 24.3 bhp of most energy. Transmission duties will stay the identical as discovered on the Himalayan ADV.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is predicted to be a toned-down model of the Himalayan and thus is prone to include a special set of kit to make it extra cruising pleasant. The mannequin is count on to get a smaller 19-inch entrance wheel when in comparison with the Himalayan’s 21-inch unit. The rear wheel, nevertheless, will stay the identical 17-inch spoke wheel.

Further, the Scram 411 is predicted to return with a single seat as an alternative of break up seat choice on the Himalayan whereas the handlebar will proceed to be a flat and vast unit, however not as excessive raised as earlier than. The exterior can also be set to get refined modifications to make it look distinctive compared to its hardcore ADV counterpart. When launched, the bike is predicted to be priced at round ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: