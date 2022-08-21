Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas

Royal Enfield and UNESCO will come collectively to rejoice the cultural heritage exhibition known as ‘Journeying Across the Himalayas’. The exhibition will start on August 22 and can go on until August 25 on the Bikaner House. A senior official of UNESCO said the partnership will rejoice and promote the intangible cultural heritage of India which begins with the Himalayas.

According to a PTI report a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Royal Enfield and UNESCO. “The exhibition that can be inaugurated on Monday signifies this partnership,” said the official from the organisation. In addition to the exhibition, a number of occasions have additionally been lined up from August 23 to August 25 that embody the Himalayas and the cultures hooked up to them. Many panel discussions may also happen on the exhibition which is able to embody matters resembling sustainable tourism, riders and their explorations and travelling the Himalayas by style.

Officials shared discussions on books, writing and pictures with regards to the Himalayas and its intangible cultural heritage may also discover house on this joint exhibition performed by the Royal Enfield and UNESCO.

Royal Enfield not too long ago launched its Hunter 350 bike which is at present probably the most inexpensive bike in its lineup. The Royal Enfield presents the Hunter 350 bike in three variants ranging from the bottom variant known as the Retro which has been priced at ₹1.50 lakh adopted by the Metro Dapper which stands at a worth of ₹1.64 lakh. The top-end variant known as the Metro Rebel will price one ₹1.68 lakh (all costs are ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 makes use of the identical engine because the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The gasoline tank weighs 13 litres and the whole bike weighs 181 kg. The Hunter 350 presents a high velocity of 114 kmph.

