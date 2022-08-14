Royal London One Day Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 174 of 131 balls, registers twin centuries – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Cheteshwar Pujara main the English county Sussex within the Royal London One Day Cup, smashed one other century, bettering the one within the earlier match, with an astonishing 174 runs of simply 131 deliveries within the Group A match towards Surrey on Sunday.

Pujara, thought-about to be a Test match specialist, tore the bowlers aside and scored at a strike fee of 132.82 after Sussex had misplaced two fast wickets for simply 9 runs inside 4 overs.

Pujara punished the Surrey bowlers as he hit 20 4s and 5 6s in his innings, sending the ball to all components of the Hove cricket floor.

The right-hander additionally surpassed his List A highest rating of 158 with this innings of 174.

With such a swashbuckling inning of Pujara, Sussex managed to succeed in 378 in 50 overs for the lack of simply six wickets. Pujara added 205 runs for the third wicket with Tom Clark to bail his staff out of the early troubles.

Pujara shifted gears after reaching his century and scored the final 74 runs off simply 28 deliveries.

Earlier, Pujara had scored 107 runs off just 79 balls towards Warwickshire on Friday.

A brilliant County Championship stint ending because the second highest run-getter with 1,094 runs and back-to-back centuries within the shorter format of the sport shall increase Pujara’s confidence and strengthen his mark within the Indian set-up as nicely.

It will likely be worthwhile to see if he can replicate the performances within the Indian circuit as nicely. Pujara is anticipated to be seen taking part in for India within the subsequent check collection towards Bangladesh after the T20 World Cup.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.