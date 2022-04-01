Royal Saudi Navy Forces inaugurate first Avante 2200 Class Corvette

Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy Forces Vice Admiral Fahad al Ghofaily inaugurated the primary of 5 Avante 2200 class corvette ships on Thursday.

Spanish state-owned Navantia delivered the ship dubbed “Al-Jubail” in a ceremony on the Naval Base of La Carraca.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Vice Admiral Al Ghofaily spoke of his gratitude and appreciation for the continued assist of the Saudi management to enhance the Saudi Navy.

The Saudi vice admiral mentioned the brand new ship was essentially the most technologically superior floor combatant to hitch the Saudi Navy.

Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy Forces Vice Admiral Fahad al Ghofaily inaugurated the primary of 5 Avante 2200 class corvette ships, March 31, 2022. (Supplied)

Al-Jubail is a 330-foot-long ship and may carry simply over 100 crew and passengers.

The ship will assist the Saudi Navy cope with air, land and sea threats at a time when the Iran-backed Houthis proceed to focus on civilian areas and neighborhoods inside Saudi Arabia.