Royal scare: Camilla has Covid-19

The Duchess of Cornwall has examined optimistic for Covid, Clarence House introduced.

The 74-year-old is now self-isolating days after husband Prince Charles was infected with the virus last week.

A Clarence House spokesperson mentioned: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. “We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Camilla is triple vaccinated, sources instructed The Sun.

The duchess carried out a string of engagements final Thursday – the day Charles, 73, examined optimistic. Aides say he hasn’t suffered any signs.

Under present Covid guidelines, though she lives with Charles, she had not been required to self-isolate when she examined unfavorable that day as a result of she is absolutely vaccinated.

Camilla described herself as “luckily” unfavorable after her husband’s check.

During a go to to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire, she instructed supporters of her testing routine: “I’ve taken it so many times.”

And she mentioned her husband is discovering it a “bit tiresome” to have the sickness for a second time.

The prince examined optimistic a day after assembly with visitors together with Chancellor Mr Sunak, who has since examined unfavorable, to have fun the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT).

He additionally noticed his mom two days earlier than he returned the end result, sparking concern for her well being.

Buckingham Palace mentioned on Thursday that the Queen was not displaying any signs, however refused to verify whether or not she had examined optimistic or unfavorable, citing medical privateness.

The 95-year-old hung out with Charles final Tuesday when the prince was finishing up an investiture on her behalf at her Windsor Castle house.

It was the primary time the pair had met since Christmas Day.

However, Charles, who can also be triple vaccinated, then unexpectedly examined optimistic on a routine lateral circulate check.

He normally greets his mom in public with each a kiss on the hand and a kiss on the cheek.

Her Majesty is being “monitored” by her medical doctors and it’s understood she will likely be suggested to take speedy lateral circulate exams day-after-day till Thursday.

However, royal sources confirmed she has a diary of engagements at Windsor Castle subsequent week which she is predicted to fulfil – suggesting she is just not contaminated.

The jobs are believed to be video calls with ambassadors and dignitaries from her desk.

Her aides will likely be holding her schedule mild earlier than a collection of outings in March.

Officials are eager she won’t be rushed and “lessons have been learned” since her punishing 19 jobs in as many days final October, which led to her resting on medical doctors’ orders.

