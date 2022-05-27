Royals stand between resurgent RCB and final spot
In the information
Royals’ allrounder Daryl Mitchell has exited the IPL bubble to hyperlink up with the New Zealand aspect in Chelmsford.
Likely XIs
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Devdutt Padikkal, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Obed McCoy, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Strategy punt
Match up Wanindu Hasaranga with Sanju Samson as soon as once more. The RCB legspinner has dismissed Samson five times in six T20 innings whereas conceding solely 18 runs off 23 balls. Mohammed Siraj additionally had a beneficial head-to-head document in opposition to Samson: two dismissals for 21 runs off 20 balls.