Cricket

‘RR have one foot in IPL 2022 playoffs now’: Twitter reacts after Rajasthan register easy win over Lucknow – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall19 hours ago
27 2 minutes read



Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs of their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for six with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, whereas Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the goal, LSG had been restricted to 154 for 8.
Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls whereas Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece whereas Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin acquired one every for the Royals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals’ victory:

 

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 01:00:34 IST

Find newest and upcoming tech devices on-line on Tech2 Gadgets. Get expertise information, devices evaluations & scores. Popular devices together with laptop computer, pill and cell specs, options, costs, comparability.





Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall19 hours ago
27 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button