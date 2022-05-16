‘RR have one foot in IPL 2022 playoffs now’: Twitter reacts after Rajasthan register easy win over Lucknow – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs of their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for six with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, whereas Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the goal, LSG had been restricted to 154 for 8.

Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls whereas Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece whereas Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin acquired one every for the Royals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals’ victory:

Great bowling tonight by @rajasthanroyals 👏 Congratulations on the win and rising to the second spot on the desk. An important spot to carry to step into the playoffs. #RRvLSG #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Yes, RR’s bowlers had been on the cash. Yes, Paddikal performed a quick-fire innings. Boult together with his personal pyrotechnics ultimately. But the essential part of this match was when Jaiswal took on LSG’s hit the deck pacemen. It gave them the momentum. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals strikes to quantity 2 within the factors desk in IPL 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2022

RR win by 24 runs!! Competitive rating they’d!! Treat Boult was his spectacular self with 2-18#LSGvRR — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) May 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals have 97% booked their probability for IPL 2022 Playoffs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2022

Interesting time on the #TataIPL as the warmth is on for the playoff spots. Speaking about playoffs, courtesy of at present’s win #RR have one foot in, now for #LSG, #RCB, #KKR, #DC and #PBKS to get via the should win sport. — Mohamed Anas Adam (@mdanasadam) May 15, 2022

Big win for @rajasthanroyals. Bigger within the backdrop of Buttler falling early. Both Lucknow and Rajasthan ought to undergo #RRvsLSG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 15, 2022

Boult had bolted the chase and Obed McCoy simply tightening that bolt. RR wins make the final 2 spots race much more fascinating. #LSGvRR — Ganesh Ram (@ganerams) May 15, 2022

Great win for @rajasthanroyals courtesy of a superb bowling show and good bowling rotation by Sanju Samson. Back to the highest two in standings. Onwards and Upwards. #RRvsLSG — Vishnu Prasad (@vishnuprasadtks) May 15, 2022

Appreciation Tweet For Whole @rajasthanroyals Team , Everyone Contributed Whether Through Feilding, Batting Or Bowling — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) May 15, 2022

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.