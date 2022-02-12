RR react to DC’s ‘Sarojini market’ post involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022 public sale is happening in full swing. The first day of the two-day occasion can also be prompting many to share varied sorts of posts on totally different social media websites, particularly Twitter. From sharing their responses to player-franchise combos, to posting totally different memes, persons are sharing varied tweets to showcase their reactions. And, the totally different IPL franchises have additionally joined in on the enjoyable. Just like this ‘Sarojini market’ submit by Delhi Capitals involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The tweet has now prompted many to react, together with Rajasthan Royals.

DC posted a picture that reveals a person standing in entrance of Delhi’s Sarojini Market holding a placard. The phrases, “Stop making us jealous of your purse size,” are additionally written on it. They additionally tweeted a humorous caption together with the image.

“CC: @punjabkingsipl & @rajasthanroyals,” they tagged. Then they added, “Bidding goodbye to Gabbar, Ash and KG is hard… Even more so when they go elsewhere in North.” The post is complete with the hashtags #YehHaiNayiDilli, #TATAIPLAuction, #IPLAuction, and #IPL2022.

They shared the meme after Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin have been picked by different groups within the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. While Punjab Kings bagged Dhawan and Rabada, who beforehand performed for DC. Ashwin was picked by Rajasthan Royals after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals.

Take a have a look at the submit:

The submit prompted a witty reply from Rajasthan Royals. Wondering what they wrote? Take a glance:

What are your ideas on Delhi Capitals’ ‘Sarojini market’ tweet associated to Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin that prompted a response from Rajasthan Royals?