RR vs CSK, IPL 2022: R Ashwin gets pumped up as Royals seal win against Super Kings – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals’ R Ashwin confirmed some good kind with the bat as soon as once more after he remained unbeaten at 40 off 23 which included three maximums and two fours towards Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium. The Royals chased down a goal of 150 runs to clinch an necessary win and end at quantity two spot within the factors desk.

Ashwin had come out to bat at quantity 5 when RR have been 76/3 and misplaced a few extra wickets at common intervals. But Ashwin confirmed his mettle and held the fort at one finish to finally take his aspect over the road. The right-handed batter was fairly charged up after the win.

Apart from him, Yashasvi Jaiswal additionally performed an necessary function within the Royals’ win as he chipped in with 59 off 44 deliveries.

Earlier, within the day, the Chennai Super Kings had a superb begin regardless of an early as Moeen Ali took on the bowling assault within the powerplay overs. But the Super Kings then misplaced wickets at common succession and aspect may solely handle to place 150/6 in 20 overs. Moeen scored 93 in 57 While Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy scalped a few wickets apiece.

“Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That’s quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position. I know what my role is,” Ashwin mentioned after the match.

