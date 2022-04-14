RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in what guarantees to be an thrilling contest on Thursday. Coming into this match, Gujarat Titans will goal to bounce again after their first defeat within the final match.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, alternatively, bounced again from a defeat by the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore to eke out a slender three-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

This match will happen on the DY Patil Stadium and this could give Rajasthan some confidence as they’ve already performed on the venue 3 times. Gujarat Titans, alternatively, have simply performed one recreation at this venue.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, right here is every part you could know:

RR vs GT Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans encounter.

RR vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is out there to be streamed stay on the Disney+ Hotstar app and web site.

RR vs GT Match Details

The RR vs GT match will probably be performed on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 14 April at 7:30 pm.

RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Sen

RR vs GT Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

