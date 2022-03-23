RRR: Ahead of release, theatre puts up barbed wires and fences to avoid fan frenzy

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITISPRASHANTH Ram Charan, S Rajamouli and Jr NTR

A movie theatre in Srikakulam has put up barbed wires and fences to forestall viewers from getting too near the display screen, forward of the Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ screening within the state. RRR, a fictional story impressed by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in historical past for a cinematic spectacle and can hit the theatres on March 25.

The theatre officers took this resolution after the display screen received broken as a result of big crowd when ‘Pushpa’ was screened there. “Two top stars, NTR and Ram Charan are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic,” Surya, the theatre in cost informed ANI.

He additional mentioned, “The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. ‘RRR’ has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when ‘Pushpa’ was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That’s why we’re putting up this fencing.”

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn are part of the upcoming movie.

(ANI)