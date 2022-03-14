RRR song Sholay: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR pay tributes to national heroes. Watch

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been seen paying tribute to nationwide heroes in Sholay, a brand new tune from their upcoming Telugu film RRR: Rise Roar Revolt. The tune, which is being described by the makers as RRR Celebration Anthem, was launched by T-series on Monday night. Also Read| Ranveer Singh sings RRR song Naatu Naatu and calls Ram Charan ‘absolute beast’: ‘One of my favourite actors’. Watch

The tune, which options in the course of the finish credit of the interval motion drama, exhibits Alia, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR in an brisk choreography whereas wearing conventional outfits. Sharing the official music video on her social media accounts, Alia wrote, “Celebrate the magic of Indian Cinema with #RRRMovie from March 25th The joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem, #Sholay is here,” and added one lady and two boys dancing emojis.

RRR, which is about within the Twenties, follows the adolescence of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Sholay sees them paying tributes to Shubhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmi Bai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amongst different freedom fighters.

Alia is seen in a pink and purple outfit along with her hair tied in a free braid, whereas Jr NTR and Ram Charan are each in kurta pyjamas with stoles tied round their waists. They additionally donned different conventional outfits within the image. The tune additionally exhibits Jr NTR and Ram Charan erecting a pole with the ‘Vande Matram’ flag flying on it.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, additionally options Ajay Devgn in a particular function. In an interview with The Indian Express, SS Rajamouli addressed doubts round Alia and Ajay’s appearances within the movie. He mentioned, “A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt. They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it.”

After being postpone a number of instances, the movie will probably be launched in theatres on March 25. It additionally stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani.