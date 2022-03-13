“Rs 10 Crore Dining Table!”: What BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Said

Ashneer Grover resigned from Bharatpe final week.

New Delhi:

Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe managing director, denied studies that he spent crores on a eating desk for his house. Refuting the information, Mr Grover stated that he would moderately make investments the cash in enterprise and create jobs.

“I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them,” Mr Grover stated in a tweet together with the image of the eating desk in his home.

Is it an area rocket? Is it a time machine? No it is a ₹10cr eating desk !! Haha ! I do not maintain the Guinness World Record for costliest desk ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – do not fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you may lose your credibility like them. pic.twitter.com/kdONGiMN0Z — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg had stated that Ashneer Grover spent $130,000 (Rs 1 crore) on a eating desk.

The BharatPe co-founder stated that his eating desk was not even value 0.5 per cent of that quantity.

“It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put Rs 10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors – 1 : Lavishness – 0,” Mr Grover tweeted.

Fintech agency BharatPe final month sacked Madhuri Jain Grover, Ashneer’s spouse, over alleged monetary irregularities and cancelled the inventory choices she had. Mr Grover additionally resigned from the corporate following this. The couple has denied all allegations.