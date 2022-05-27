Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Continue To Fall In Circulation: RBI

At the top of March 2020, the variety of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in circulation stood at 274 crore.

Mumbai:

The variety of financial institution notes of Rs 2,000 denomination has steadily declined through the years to the touch 214 crore or 1.6 per cent of the full forex notes in circulation on the finish of March this yr, based on RBI annual report.

The whole variety of forex notes of all denominations in circulation stood at 13,053 crore as of March this yr, up from 12,437 crore from the year-ago interval.

At the top of March 2020, the variety of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in circulation stood at 274 crore, accounting for two.4 per cent of the full variety of forex notes in circulation. The depend declined to 245 crore or 2 per cent of the full financial institution notes in circulation as of March 2021 and additional fell to 214 crore or 1.6 per cent on the finish of final fiscal yr.

In worth phrases additionally, the Rs 2,000 denomination notes dipped from 22.6 per cent of the full worth of forex notes in circulation to 17.3 per cent on the finish of March 2021 and additional to 13.8 per cent on the finish of March 2022.

According to the report, the variety of Rs 500 denomination notes in circulation rose to 4,554.68 crore on the finish of March this yr as towards 3,867.90 crore within the year-ago interval.

“In volume terms, Rs 500 denomination constituted the highest share at 34.9 per cent, followed by Rs 10 denomination bank notes, which constituted 21.3 per cent of the total bank notes in circulation as on March 31, 2022,” the annual report for 2021-22 launched on Friday mentioned.

The Rs 500 denomination notes accounted for 31.1 per cent share on the finish of March 2021 and 25.4 per cent as of March 2020. In worth phrases, these notes rose from 60.8 per cent to 73.3 per cent from March 2020 to March 2022.

The whole worth of forex notes in circulation of all denominations rose to Rs 31.05 lakh crore on the finish of March this yr from Rs 28.27 lakh crore on the finish of March 2021.

“In value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes together accounted for 87.1 per cent of the total value of bank notes in circulation as on March 31, 2022, as against 85.7 per cent at end-March, 2021,” the report mentioned.

The worth and quantity of financial institution notes in circulation elevated by 9.9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, throughout 2021-22 as in comparison with 16.8 per cent and seven.2 per cent, respectively, throughout 2020-21,” the report mentioned.

The Currency in Circulation (CiC) consists of banknotes and cash. Presently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) points banknotes in denominations of Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000. Coins in circulation comprise 50 paise and Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations.