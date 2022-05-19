Rs 5 Lakh Crore Of Investors’ Wealth Wiped Out On Early Thursday Market Crash

Investors poorer by over Rs 5 lakh crore in early commerce as markets tumble

New Delhi:

Equity traders turned poorer by over Rs 5 lakh crore in early commerce on Thursday as home benchmark indices tumbled, mirroring weak developments in international equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,154.78 factors to 53,053.75 in early offers monitoring weak international markets, persistent overseas fund outflows and a spurt in crude oil costs.

The weak broader market pattern pulled down the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by Rs 5,02,731.03 crore to Rs 2,50,74,714.78 crore in early commerce.

The greatest laggards had been the Sensex companies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, and TCS. ITC emerged as the one gainer from the 30-share pack.

Asian markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo had been buying and selling decrease.

Stock exchanges within the US had ended considerably decrease on Wednesday.

US markets noticed the worst sell-off since June 2020 as inflation concern looms,” mentioned Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, worldwide oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.63 per cent to $110.89 per barrel.

As per inventory trade information, overseas institutional traders continued to promote Indian equities and offload shares value Rs 1,254.64 crore on Wednesday.