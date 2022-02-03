Rs 5,000 Crore Outlay In Next Fiscal For Covid Vaccination: Finance Secretary

The authorities within the final Budget had provisioned Rs 35,000 crore in the direction of Covid vaccination.

New Delhi:

The authorities has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore within the subsequent fiscal only for Covid vaccination of 15-17-year-age group and precautionary dose for senior residents, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan stated, emphasising extra money can be allotted as wants come up.

The authorities within the final Budget had provisioned Rs 35,000 crore in the direction of Covid vaccination for the 2021-22 fiscal. The quantity has been upped to Rs 39,000 crore within the revised estimates.

Asked in regards to the purpose for diminished outlay for 2022-23 fiscal, Somanathan defined that whereas the outlay within the final price range was in the direction of vaccinating full grownup inhabitants, the following fiscal’s allocation must be seen within the context of ‘precautionary doses’ and jabs to youngsters within the age group of 15-17 years.

“Last year the provision was for two doses of vaccination for 100 per cent of adult population. The allocations are made based on the evolving health policy. Currently the health policy is booster for certain segments — frontline, above 60 years and vaccination for 15-17 years. That amount has been catered to. Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked,” he stated.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. The new part of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by offering them COVID vaccines freed from price.

Over 75 per cent of the nation’s grownup inhabitants is now totally vaccinated towards COVID-19. More than 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been supplied to states and Union Territories as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Vaccination for youngsters of 15-17-age group has begun from January 3, whereas ‘precautionary dose’ for 60 years and above started from January 10.

Somanathan additional stated: “As policies are evolved, the budgets will follow. But Budget will not precede the policy”.

The secretary stated there was a rise in well being outlay for subsequent fiscal to Rs 83,000 crore. In the present fiscal, Rs 82,921 crore has been pegged within the Revised Estimates (RE), up from and Rs 71,269 crore within the Budget Estimates.

Also expenditure on well being analysis too has seen a rise to Rs 3,201 crore within the subsequent fiscal, from Rs 3,080 crore within the RE of present fiscal.

