Rs 50,000 Crore Investments To Come To J&K: Amit Shah

Amit Shah urged youths of the valley to concentrate on the event initiatives (FILE)

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday mentioned Rs 50,000 crore investments will come to Jammu and Kashmir within the subsequent few years and agreements have already been signed for Rs 12,000 crore.

Virtually launching the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu Kashmir, he mentioned all investments collectively will generate employment alternatives for 5 lakh youths.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the best industrial policy ever for Jammu and Kashmir, under which investments of about Rs 50,000 crore is going to come in Jammu and Kashmir and that will provide employment to five lakh youths,” he mentioned.

The house minister mentioned on one hand, investments throughout final 70 years was Rs 12,000 crore.

However, he mentioned, in a single 12 months, MoUs for investments price Rs 12,000 crore have been signed and floor breaking ceremonies price Rs 2,000 crore have additionally taken place.

“Today, I once again want to tell my young friends, especially the young friends of the valley that you should walk on the path of development laid by Modi. No one can stop Jammu and Kashmir from becoming the most developed region of the country,” he mentioned.

The house minister urged youths of the valley to concentrate on the event initiatives undertaken within the Union Territory and mentioned they need to take part within the improvement course of, the political course of and within the democratic course of and make their future vibrant.

Referring to the outcomes of the DGGI, Shah mentioned the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir will attain each state and this may result in wholesome competitors of excellent governance in each district of the nation.

“The district is an important unit if good governance is to be taken to the grassroots level in true sense and unless there is good governance at the district level, then it has no meaning,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the competitors between districts by means of the Good Governance Index will probably be of nice profit to most of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir covers 10 sectors of governance and 58 indices with 116 knowledge objects, which embody, agriculture, companies, commerce and business, human sources, setting, justice and public security, social welfare and improvement.

“In every sector, Jammu and Kashmir has attempted to provide direct benefits to beneficiaries in two years and it is natural that middlemen will be angry, but we are not afraid of their displeasure,” he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)