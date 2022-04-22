RSL facing its own last post unless it recruits new members

“The RSL is perceived in a particular way and we are trying to change that image. The membership has been declining, but recently we are encouraging more younger members and we also have more female members. I think there is enough spirit and loyalty in the Australian people to keep the RSL going.”

Broadcaster and author Catherine McGregor held positions within the Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force and works for the RSL in Canberra.

“I think there has been a disconnect. I entered the army just as we were coming out of Vietnam and that’s when I think the RSL failed to reach the younger veterans and there is a risk of the same thing happening now. It has got to connect with this cohort of veterans in the next few years or the brand could become extinct, it might be a decade max given that median age.”

“The message is don’t confuse the RSL with the [RSL] clubs and think it is about a bunch of old people sitting around poker machines. It’s about engagement with people you have served with and provides really important mental health support.”