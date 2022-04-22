RSL facing its own last post unless it recruits new members
“The RSL is perceived in a particular way and we are trying to change that image. The membership has been declining, but recently we are encouraging more younger members and we also have more female members. I think there is enough spirit and loyalty in the Australian people to keep the RSL going.”
Broadcaster and author Catherine McGregor held positions within the Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force and works for the RSL in Canberra.
“I think there has been a disconnect. I entered the army just as we were coming out of Vietnam and that’s when I think the RSL failed to reach the younger veterans and there is a risk of the same thing happening now. It has got to connect with this cohort of veterans in the next few years or the brand could become extinct, it might be a decade max given that median age.”
“The message is don’t confuse the RSL with the [RSL] clubs and think it is about a bunch of old people sitting around poker machines. It’s about engagement with people you have served with and provides really important mental health support.”
RSL NSW President Ray James mentioned this 12 months’s commemorations had been all safely in hand.
“But we need to take action now to keep these events going – and that’s where younger veterans can help.
“Anzac Day not only acknowledges the service and sacrifice of our oldest veterans throughout history, but it’s also a day to support our youngest veterans, and remember the 20-year conflict in the Middle East; the longest in Australia’s military history.”
Rain is forecast for Anzac Day on Monday however for the primary time in two years there shall be no COVID-19 restrictions and crowds are anticipated to be elevated. About 10,000 serving and ex-service personnel are anticipated to participate within the Anzac Day march which begins at 9am. There can be a commemoration service on the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park at 12.30pm.
On Friday an exhibition of works by the inaugural veteran artist in residence Cory Rinaldi was opened on the Anzac Memorial by the Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott.
Eighteen work are on show by the military veteran, who served in Malaysia, East Timor and Iraq.
“It is a wonderful opportunity which gives artists the time and space to creatively explore the Anzac Memorial while reflecting on their service and sacrifice,” Elliott mentioned.
