RSL honours ‘thousands’ of Indigenous Queenslanders who served in wars

“Returned Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander veterans from both wars were not, in most cases, allowed land grants like other veterans,” he mentioned. “They were not allowed into clubs or pubs in most of Australia with their comrades – in some cases, right into the 1970s.” Ray Rosendale (second from left) with fellow Indigenous servicemen (from left) Pat Mills, Marsat Ketchell, Ken Neliman and Donald Taylor at an RSL Queensland service in Anzac Square on Saturday. Credit:Will Gordon Rosendale mentioned RSL Queensland’s resolution to carry the particular commemorative service allowed the entire fact to start to be advised for the primary time. “It allows both veterans and the wider community to learn and understand why it is important to know and discuss historical truths,” he mentioned.

“In my time serving in the Royal Australian Navy, I found, with a few exceptions, that my service was physically and spiritually rewarding. “I was lucky to have joined during a period in the Australian Defence Force when the inequities of the past no longer created restrictions. “I was privileged to serve in various places, doing things that most only read about or see in movies.” Rosendale mentioned racism remained throughout his service profession – from the Nineties till he was discharged in 2017 – but it surely was not widespread. “It was mostly from an individual’s perspective,” he mentioned. “Most serving members treated you like a brother and caring only that you had their back – both when going into danger or in our life at home.