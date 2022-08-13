“Rubber Bullet”: Telangana Minister Explains Firing In Air At Rally

The viral video exhibits the Telangana minister firing in air throughout the rally.

Mahbubnagar (Telangana):

Telangana Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Srinivas Goud, landed into an argument after he allegedly opened fireplace from a loaded police gun at a public rally on Saturday.

The video of the incident is shared throughout social media and it’s going viral. Srinivas Goud participated within the Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam celebrations and the rally began from Zilla Parishad to Tank Bund.

The viral video exhibits that there was a panic scenario as Srinivas Goud allegedly opened fireplace from a self-loaded rifle of a cop. He fired a bullet into the air. Netizens and the frequent folks questioned him about how the Minister can open fireplace by taking the legislation and order beneath his management.

Condemn this irresponsible act of ‘firing’ by Minister Srinivas Goud & search his dismissal from cupboard. His vanity in firing & then defending it, each present an utter disregard for legislation & order. The police personnel on obligation too should be reprimanded for this callousness. pic.twitter.com/YtIJef5u2D — D Ok Aruna (@aruna_dk) August 13, 2022

In view of those developments, Mr Goud broke his silence on the controversy, He mentioned that he fired a “rubber bullet” and all of the speculations about him firing an actual bullet is pretend.

Mr Goud additional mentioned to the reporters that he’s a Sports Minister and a member of the All India Rifle Association which makes him eligible to make use of the weapon. The Minister additional mentioned that he’s able to submit his resignation if allegations towards him are proved to be true.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)