Ruby ready for redemption against Lions, as Pies keep fateful moment in mind

“It was all sort of learning how to turn myself into an athlete, I think I always had the footballer in me … but it was very fitness-based, and it was about allowing myself the tools to perform at that level,” she says. Schleicher calls her “the gift that keeps on giving” in terms of having somebody to fire up and have fun with. “There’s too much content from her life to work with, honestly,” she laughs. Ruby Schleicher has blossomed for the Pies this yr. Credit:AFL Photos The camaraderie between the Collingwood cohort is clear in the way in which they discuss one another, one thing Symonds additionally mentions when saying that they’re all “just getting back to enjoying their footy.” As the Magpies hunt redemption on Sunday, they may have jumped one more hurdle, following a lot of the gamers being plunged into COVID-19 isolation, which resulted in the postponement of the qualifying final last week.

Loading Symonds says the athletes have been “trickling in at different times” from their isolation durations and admits “we won’t be able to play our best team, but we will be playing with heart and spirit”. Further adversity throughout the season means three stars are unavailable. Co-captain, All-Australian and league best-and-fairest winner Brianna Davey is out with a season-ending ACL injury, as is essential midfielder Brittany Bonnici, whereas All-Australian and former vice-captain Ash Brazill has stepped away from AFL to focus on selection in the Australian Diamonds’ 2022 Commonwealth Games squad. “It’s been a tough year for us, and this final series looks different, people think we’re not in the same position as we were last year, but we’re going in as underdogs which we absolutely love,” mentioned Schleicher. Entering their third finals sequence in as a few years, Collingwood are determined to lastly attain a grand closing and Schleicher is assured within the depth of their aspect, a silver lining to the obstacles they’ve confronted throughout the season.

Loading “It’s allowed opportunities for girls like Mikala Cann who’s impressing so many people and been a real key figure for us, these last few games,” she mentioned. “Girls like that have just stepped in and found opportunity in the absence of a lot of our stars and that’s exciting because we know we’re actually in pretty good stead.” While Davey received’t be on the sector, Schleicher says she stays essential. “She’s a ready-made coach, her knowledge is second to none and we give her our full undivided attention because we all know that she knows what she’s talking about. “Having her on the bench is just a massive booster for us because the way she sees the game is next level, and she’s right there ready to communicate it with us.”