Rudd torpedoes Morrison over Brisbane nuclear subs option

“Morrison was the minister for border protection. The truth is Morrison and his colleagues didn’t care if it was good for the national interest – they ruled it out because it was a Labor idea. It was that simple.” But on Tuesday Queensland’s Labor premier didn’t present enthusiasm for the prospect of nuclear submarines based mostly in Brisbane. Asked at a multi-governmental flood restoration media convention whether or not she supported the positioning, Ms Palaszczuk refused to reply. “You can talk to the federal minister,” she mentioned as she invited Defence Minister Peter Dutton to reply. Mr Dutton mentioned the “essential criteria” was deep water, so the submarines might submerge quickly as they left port.

“There’s a way to go on this,” he mentioned. “They’ve shortlisted three sites and then we go through the pros and cons. “There are many thousands of jobs that are associated with such a facility. You’ve got to make judgments about whether there’s capacity within a particular port structure to accommodate that additional work.” Last week, south-east Queensland’s flooding wreaked havoc on delivery, with the Port of Brisbane ceasing operations. Debris washed via the port and into Moreton Bay, stopping all actions for 4 days.

Asked about its suitability as a submarine base given these hazards, a Port of Brisbane spokesman mentioned it was a long-standing coverage to not touch upon defence issues. But University of Queensland sediment and tidal engineering skilled Alistair Grinham mentioned he might see potential pitfalls. “When it’s a really big event like you’ve seen in the past week, you’re going to struggle,” Dr Grinham mentioned. “You won’t be able to control the flows in a degree of certainty. “As water levels increase, the amount of debris that comes down increases a fair amount and that has implications on safety and navigation.” Griffith University political skilled Paul Williams mentioned there have been additionally political obstacles.