Rudd’s wife trolled over fake ScoMo tweet

The spouse of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been ridiculed by federal senators for falling for a parody account’s tweet.

The parody account @ScottyFromMktg wrote on Sunday: “I will comment on the Queensland floods when I am back at work tomorrow.”

Ms Rein replied: “Because flooding and suffering and anxiety and loss don’t happen on your weekends or holidays.”

When a Twitter person identified that the account was a parody, she responded,

“I know. :)”

Twitter customers largely responded with incredulity, singing a refrain of “no you didn’t” and “yeah right”.

LNP representatives weighed into the dialog, with Senator James McGrath responding, “More Labor Lies. #auspol.”

Senator Matt Canavan wrote, “Been a bad day for disinfo on Twitter. Therese Rein, Kevin Rudd’s wife, has just replied to a fake Scott Morrison account … always check the handle!”

This is just not the primary time that Ms Rein has come into the crosshairs on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet final 12 months, Ms. Rein requested: “The 50 million doses of AstraZeneca for Australia are being manufactured by biopharmaceutical company CSL. Which senators and MPs and donors of the federal coalition have shares in CSL?”

She was criticised on the time for “floating a conspiracy theory” concerning the motivation of the Australian authorities in procuring an abundance of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines produced in Melbourne by CSL whereas failing to take action for different producers’ vaccines together with these of Pfizer and Moderna.

There is not any proof that federal MPs have been swayed of their vaccine procurement selections by potential private monetary achieve.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported at present that Kevin Rudd had contemplated a return to federal politics final 12 months.

“Three sources with knowledge of Mr Rudd’s planned return to federal politics said Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese became involved in discussions to practically veto his attempts to gain preselection but sources close to Mr Albanese denied he was personally drawn into the issue,” the newspaper reported.

“A spokesman for Mr Rudd said in a statement: ‘Kevin is frequently approached by local branch members to run for seats around the country, but he’s always politely rejected these approaches. Kevin intends to spend this election scrutinising the Murdoch media’s continued abuse of its monopoly power to spread lies about the Labor Party and its policies.’”