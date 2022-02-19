‘Rude awakening’ coming for Prince Andrew

He could have settled his sexual abuse lawsuit however Prince Andrew’s previous royal life will “never be restored”, an knowledgeable has claimed.

Prince Andrew won’t ever be restored to a “position on the balcony” after he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre, in line with Hollywood publicist R. Couri Hay.

Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her on three separate events when she was underneath 18 on the behest of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The case was set to go to trial within the fall of 2022, Fox News stories.

The precise quantity to be paid out in the settlement is unknown, however Hay estimates it to be wherever from $14-21 million, plus authorized charges to be coated by Prince Andrew.

Besides the undisclosed donation to Giuffre’s charity, the submitting didn’t specify whether or not the 38-year-old would personally obtain cash as a part of the settlement.

In addition, it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II helped contribute to the settlement quantity by means of a non-public fund, not by means of taxpayers‘ money, but the palace has refused to comment on the financials of Prince Andrew.

“The queen, I think wisely, although I don‘t think she had to sell any jewellery. I don’t suppose she pried open the tower to take out a tiara. But I believe that he simply didn’t have that type of cash,” Hay informed Fox News Digital.

Hay believes the queen made Prince Andrew “pitch in,” however speculates that finally Queen Elizabeth II “bailed him out.”

“Slightly previous to be rescued by cash, however then that‘s exactly what happened,” Hay said before alleging: ”Mommy rescued him and bailed him out. … It’s for the sake of her Jubilee, for the status of the crown, for [Prince] Charles, for Camilla. This was beginning to overshadow all of the information.”

Despite the settlement, Prince Andrew by no means admitted to sexually assaulting Giuffre, which Hay believes may assist him inside the royal household.

“He doesn’t admit to sleeping with her, let alone raping her,” Hay mentioned. “He admits to nothing, except that she has been acknowledged.”

In a joint letter filed in courtroom by Prince Andrew’s legal professionals and Giuffre’s legal professionals, the royal’s lawyer did observe that Giuffre was a sufferer of sexual abuse.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the letter states.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” the submitting continues.

However, because of the settlement, Hay thinks it‘s unlikely that Prince Andrew would ever be given a position in the royal family.

“I don’t imagine Andrew will ever be restored to a place on the balcony,” Hay mentioned.

“They’re never going to parade him around and be proud of him,” he added.

Hay emphasised that he doesn’t imagine both Prince Charles or Prince William would ever restore Prince Andrew’s army or philanthropic titles and honours, however famous Queen Elizabeth II may, relying on how issues play out within the subsequent couple of years.

“There‘s no guilty verdict. So on paper he’s made a settlement,” Hay informed Fox News Digital. “And usually when people make these settlements, they say we just didn’t want to put the Queen and the Crown or whoever … through a trial. And that’s how they kind of explain the money being given out as opposed to ‘We’re guilty.’”

This story initially appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced with permission