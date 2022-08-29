Rudy Giuliani Predicts ‘My Son Hunter’ Will Be ‘Censored as Much as Possible’ By Media, Democrats, Biden, Pelosi

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R), who performed a pivotal function in revealing the Hunter Biden laptop computer to the general public, predicted that the forthcoming film My Son Hunter shall be “censored as much as possible” by the mainstream media and political figures.

Speaking with My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies) on his podcast “Common Sense,” Guiliani mentioned My Son Hunter, “Which looks to be a very high-quality production from a very high-quality director and actor, is going to be censored as much as possible by those who believe that they run the United States, our government, our media, our social media, and those who believe they run our businesses.”

“Call them the fascist elite of America, combined with the Democrat government, Biden, and Pelosi. This movie is going to face that and we want you to know about it and learn about it from the very beginning,” Guiliani mentioned about My Son Hunter, which is obtainable for PRE-ORDER NOW and shall be accessible for streaming and downloading on September 7 at MySonHunter.com.

“This is a cancellation project,” mentioned Guiliani. “This is more courage than taking on the mafia.”

“Today’s politicians and government are worse than the mafia was,” responded Davi.

Davi recalled how the media labored tirelessly to censor the Hunter Biden laptop computer, which Giuliani had reviewed after the FBI didn’t formally examine, in the course of the 2020 election.

“As I was watching the Trump presidency, and the Roman Senate, the Julius Caesar Roman Senate, the assassination of him on the steps of the Capitol, from the left and the right,” mentioned Davi.

“To see what the political process has done and how the media has betrayed the American people, and not getting that story out about the laptop, which you were the premiere person in terms of discovering it and talking about it, and much to your suffering in certain ways.”

Indeed, it appears the story, as Davi put it, is getting. The trailer for My Son Hunter has garnered over a million views throughout social media within the first 48 hours after its world premiere.

Watch the trailer:



My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s entry into movie distribution, stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

You can PRE-ORDER your copy of My Son Hunter RIGHT NOW at MySonHunter.com.