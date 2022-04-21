Rudy Giuliani Unveiled On ‘The Masked Singer’; Judge Ken Jeong Walks Off: ‘I’m Done’

Rudy Giuliani, the previous New York City mayor and onetime private lawyer to ex-President Donald Trump, was unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

It was first reported in February that Giuliani was a contestant on the Fox competitors present and that two of the 4 judges, actor Ken Jeong and singer Robin Thicke, left the stage in protest when his identification was revealed throughout the taping of the episode.

In the model that aired Wednesday, Giuliani was revealed because the inhabitant of the Jack within the Box costume.

“Oh, my god,” Thicke mentioned after the unmasking. “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

Jeong was seen strolling away as Giuliani gave a farewell efficiency of “Bad to the Bone.”

“I’m done,” Jeong mentioned as he departed. It’s not clear if Thicke additionally exited; he was not proven doing so within the footage.

Two different judges, actor Jenny McCarthy and singer Nicole Scherzinger, stayed and danced alongside to the track.

Giuliani was one the audio system at Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally contesting the 2020 election outcomes, and he led Trump’s authorized efforts to overthrow the election outcomes. Speaking to the gang earlier than some went on to storm the U.S. Capitol, Giuliani informed them that the voting machines have been rigged to make Joe Biden the president and that it was time for a “trial by combat.”

Trump’s authorized group filed and misplaced greater than 60 lawsuits searching for to overturn the outcomes of the presidential election.

In 2020, former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin competed on the present as a pink and purple tie-dye bear, sparking backlash from viewers. In her defamation case towards The New York Times earlier this 12 months, she sought to bar the jury from seeing the video from the present.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

