Rugby Australia says hosting World Cups will ‘save the game’ | Sport

Hosting the boys’s Rugby World Cup in 2027 and the ladies’s match in 2029 might be a lifeline for the sport in Australia, the nation’s cash-strapped governing physique stated on Friday.

“In truth, it was the only option we had to save the game,” Rugby Australia (RA) chairperson Hamish McLennan informed the Sydney Morning Herald after World Rugby confirmed the hosts for the following 5 World Cups.

With rugby union struggling in a packed Australian sports activities market, McLennan hopes for an Aus$100 million (US$69 million) windfall generated from internet hosting the 2 tournaments that may be invested sooner or later.

“This is a historic day for rugby in Australia. We’re beyond thrilled,” he stated.

“It’s a game-changer for rugby in this country, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise and secure the future of the sport here and see the game we all love grow and thrive for years to come.”

Rugby Australia has not recovered since recording an Aus$27.1 million loss within the Covid-enforced sporting shutdown in 2020.

Rugby union traditionally struggles for consideration in Australia, the place rugby league and AFL (Australian guidelines soccer) are the principle winter sports activities.

Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up in inexperienced and gold Thursday, hours earlier than the World Cup announcement, in anticipation of the monetary lifeline.

Wallabies legend Tim Horan, a World Cup winner in 1991 and 1999, tweeted that the World Cups coming to the nation have been “the most significant moment in Australian rugby history since winning the RWC in 1991 that put rugby on the map in Oz”.

“Hosting men’s 2027 and women’s 2029 RWC will grow participation and provide financial security for our game for generations,” he stated.

The two World Cups are anticipated to supply a much-needed publicity enhance for rugby’s profile in Australia, which may even host the British and Irish Lions in 2025, the 2026 Commonwealth Games and 2032 Olympics the place Rugby Sevens is outstanding.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper described it as “a pretty good time to be a young rugby player or looking to play rugby”.

George Gregan, who captained the Wallabies to the ultimate of the 2003 World Cup on house soil, believes rugby’s international showpiece has the facility to deliver rugby union to the fore in Australia.

“The energy these events can bring to a country and the people involved supporting is incredible,” he stated.

“Seeing an international smorgasbord of sport will motivate and inspire the next generation. Australia’s a very competitive landscape for sport and moments, events, experiences like this help get (rugby) right in front.”

The World Cup bid organisers predict the 2027 occasion will appeal to greater than two million individuals throughout seven weeks of competitors, together with 200 000 worldwide guests.