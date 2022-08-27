Rugby Championship LIVE updates: Wallabies take early lead against Springboks in Adelaide

Wallabies captain James Slipper says the Australian pack should brace for a brutal battle from the opening whistle or threat letting the Springboks “bash us up” as Test rugby returns to Adelaide.

Loading

Slow begins have been the Wallabies’ Achilles heel this 12 months; Dave Rennie’s facet has misplaced the primary 25 minutes in every of the 5 Tests they’ve performed.

Only twice have they managed to mount a profitable comeback, and Slipper concedes one other lacklustre opening may show expensive in opposition to a star-studded South African facet.

“It’s been spoken about, the start of the game. Hopefully, we can put South Africa under a bit of heat early,” Slipper stated earlier than the Wallabies’ first Test in Adelaide since 2004.

“It comes down to creating opportunities and taking them. We’re a team that, especially in these last five games, we’ve created a lot but probably haven’t had the polish to put them away and take points when they’re on offer.”