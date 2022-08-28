Rugby Championship log: Pumas throw limping Springboks a massive lifeline | Sport

Argentina’s beautiful victory over New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday has thrown the 2022 Rugby Championship huge open as soon as extra and given the Springboks a lifeline.

The Boks were woeful in a 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide within the day’s first kick-off, and with that loss leaving the South Africans with one win from three within the competitors, it appeared that they had been finished and dusted by way of difficult for this yr’s title.

It was largely anticipated that the All Blacks would beat Argentina in New Zealand this weekend and subsequent, which might have put them virtually definitely out of touching distance of the Boks.

The Pumas’ 25-18 win, nevertheless, implies that the Boks can get themselves proper again into the dialog in the event that they discover a method to beat the Wallabies in Sydney subsequent weekend and the All Blacks bounce again with a win over Argentina in Waikato.

After three rounds of fixtures – the half-way stage of he competitors – that is how issues look.

Rugby Championship log (TremendousSport)

Remaining 2022 Rugby Championship fixtures:

Round 4 (3 September)

New Zealand v Argentina

Australia v SA

Round 5 (15, 17 September)

Australia v New Zealand

Argentina v SA

Round 6 (24 September)

New Zealand v Australia

SA v Argentina