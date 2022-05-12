Rugby tackles US market with World Cups

The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the primary time after being voted because the host of the boys’s match in 2031 and the ladies’s match two years later.

World Rugby introduced the host nations for all of the World Cups from 2025-33 after a gathering of its council in Dublin on Thursday, with Australia additionally staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (males) and 2029 (girls).

The sport is breaking new floor by taking its most prestigious match to North America, with World Rugby concerning it as an space of untapped potential in each a business and sporting sense.

Hosting the 2 World Cups will value round $A730 million, with income and losses shared between World Rugby and USA Rugby. More than 20 American cities are potential hosts for World Cup matches, USA Rugby has stated.

The bid obtained assist from the White House, with US President Joe Biden sending a letter to World Rugby final month giving governmental ensures and his backing for the “development of rugby in the United States.”

The males’s Rugby World Cup is regarded in some elements of the world because the third largest sporting occasion, after the soccer World Cup and the summer season Olympics.

The United States is internet hosting all three occasions in a five-year span from 2026, beginning with the boys’s soccer World Cup that 12 months – with Mexico and Canada as co-hosts – after which the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.