Rugby World Cup Sevens tickets to go on sale from Monday | Sport

Tickets for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town will go on

sale on Monday, 28 February, at 09:00 SA time.

Vaccinated followers can be allowed to buy tickets for

September’s event, with costs starting from R150 to R1 750.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says they’re going to be planning one thing

particular as Cape Town Stadium hosts their first Sevens occasion in two years.

SA Rugby introduced

that tickets for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 hosted in Cape Town from Sept. 11

September would go on sale Monday, 28 February at 09:00 SA time.

The tickets can be

solely obtainable and may solely be bought on-line via the official

ticket company (Ticketmaster) by visiting the RWC Sevens website.

Prices vary

from R150 to R1 750 for the three-day spectacular set on the

iconic Cape Town Stadium.

The well being and security

of athletes and followers are of the best precedence, with all attendees needing to

“be vaccinated to gain entry”.

“It has been a

lengthy, darkish winter for the Sevens in South Africa, however this marks our bursting

again into the sunshine,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It can be 995

days since Cape Town final hosted a Sevens occasion when the Rugby World Cup kicks

off, and we won’t wait.

“We are planning

for a packed stadium with extra groups, extra motion and extra at stake than ever

earlier than for a Cape Town occasion.”

Roux added that within the

unlikely occasion of the Rugby World Cup happening with out spectators, a full

refund could be made to purchasers.

The world vaccine

roll-out has allowed the return of capability crowds worldwide, and the

expectation was that South Africa would observe go well with earlier than the September occasion.

“We’re envious of

sports activities occasions all over the world, which have seen the return to full capability

stadia and are very a lot wanting ahead to having fun with that have in Cape

Town as soon as once more,” he mentioned.

Cape Town will host

its first Sevens occasion since December 2019, which noticed New Zealand’s males and

ladies obtain the double.

The final two editions

of the Cape Town Sevens have been postponed as a result of ongoing world pandemic,

with SA Rugby planning one thing particular.

“This is the

first senior World Cup to be held in South Africa for 27 years, and we’re going

to take advantage of it,” he said.

“The rugby world

can be coming to Cape Town with groups which have by no means appeared on this nation

in any format, and we’re planning to make this a really big day.”

Roux warned rugby followers

to watch out for unofficial ticketing companies, journey firms and web sites

purporting to have tickets and packages obtainable to the occasion.

The solely outlet to

safe tickets with none danger was the official Ticketmaster web site through www.rwcsevens.com.