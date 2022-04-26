Ruins of an ancient temple for Zeus were unearthed in Egypt

toggle caption Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry through AP

CAIRO — Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the traditional Greek god Zeus within the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities stated Monday.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry stated in an announcement the temple ruins had been discovered within the Tell el-Farma archaeological website in northwestern Sinai.

Tell el-Farma, additionally identified by its historic title Pelusium, dates again to the late Pharaonic interval and was additionally used throughout Greco-Roman and Byzantine instances. There are additionally stays relationship to the Christian and early Islamic intervals.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated archaeologists excavated the temple ruins via its entrance gate, the place two enormous fallen granite columns had been seen. The gate was destroyed in a robust earthquake in historic instances, he stated.

Waziri stated the ruins had been discovered between the Pelusium Fort and a memorial church on the website. Archaeologists discovered a set of granite blocks most likely used to construct a staircase for worshipers to achieve the temple.

Excavations on the space date again to early 1900 when French Egyptologist Jean Clédat discovered historic Greek inscriptions that confirmed the existence of the Zeus-Kasios temple however he did not unearth it, based on the ministry.

Zeus-Kasios is a conflation of Zeus, the God of the sky in historic Greek mythology, and Mount Kasios in Syria, the place Zeus as soon as worshipped.

Hisham Hussein, the director of Sinai archaeological websites, stated inscriptions discovered within the space present that Roman Emperor Hadrian (117-138) renovated the temple.

He stated specialists will examine the unearthed blocks and do a photogrammetry survey to assist decide the architectural design of the temple.

The temple ruins are the most recent in a collection of historic discoveries Egypt has touted prior to now couple of years within the hope of attracting extra vacationers.

The tourism business has been reeling from the political turmoil following the 2011 in style rebellion that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. The sector was additionally dealt additional blows by the coronavirus pandemic and most lately Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.