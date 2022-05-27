Rule of law in Malta: MEPs travel to Valletta to take stock of developments 

On 23-25 May, six MEPs of the Civil Liberties Committee assessed progress within the investigations, trials, and reforms that adopted the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia, LIBE.

Two-and-a-half years after the last visit of an EP delegation to the nation within the context of ongoing efforts to strengthen EU values, MEPs will return to Malta on 23-25 May. The goal of the go to -organised upon the advice of the Monitoring Group on Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights (DRFMG) is to take inventory of the newest developments as regards the rule of legislation, current judicial reforms, security of journalists, anti-corruption measures, and citizenship and residence by investment schemes. Communication between Maltese authorities and the DRFMG, in addition to the group’s work on this space, continued throughout the pandemic.

The delegation includes the next MEPs:

They will meet with:

The President of the Republic of Malta Dr George Vella

the Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela and Cabinet Members

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti (tbc)

Attorney General Dr Victoria Buttigieg

the Speaker of the Parliament of Malta Hon Anġlu Farrugia

members of the Parliament of Malta.

They can even maintain discussions with commissioners and senior civil servants, representatives of Europol (the EU’s police company) and regulatory our bodies, in addition to NGOs, civil society, journalists and representatives of the Daphne Project, and the household of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Media alternatives and contacts

A press convention will happen on the finish of the journey, on Wednesday 25 May, at 12.30 CEST, on the European Parliament’s workplace (Europe House) in Valletta. Additional info will grow to be out there in the end.

You might contact the Chair of the delegation by way of her coverage advisor Christian KROEKEL: [email protected]

All different media enquiries ought to be directed to the European Parliament Press Officer accompanying the delegation, Polona TEDESKO: [email protected], +32 (0) 495 53 54 57.

Background

Following visits to Malta and Slovakia within the aftermath of the murders of the Maltese blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, the Civil Liberties Committee set up its Rule of Law Monitoring Group in June 2018. In the ninth parliamentary time period, the Group was succeeded by the Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group, which displays and experiences on related points throughout all member states.

More info

