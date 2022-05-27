Rule of Law: MEPs critical of Commission’s annual report, suggest improvements  

Parliament says Commission’s evaluation of the rule of legislation within the EU is beneficial however has important room for enchancment, Plenary session LIBE.

Parliament has adopted its evaluation of the Commission’s 2021 annual Rule of Law Report with 429 votes for, 131 in opposition to and 34 abstentions.

Methodological shortcomings

MEPs have been upset that, despite Parliament’s suggestions, the Commission nonetheless doesn’t deal with the quite a few, interlinked considerations in regards to the state of the entire range of EU values in member states. The report ought to differentiate between systemic and particular person breaches of EU values, and carry out a extra in-depth, clear evaluation.

It also needs to transfer away from “descriptive documentation” and in direction of an “analytical and prescriptive” method that might determine cross-cutting traits, together with attainable systemic vulnerabilities, on the EU stage. Absent this, the present report fails to obviously recognise the “deliberate process of the rule of law backsliding” in Poland and Hungary, and fails to determine deficiencies in different EU nations. Parliament additionally states that merely presenting “deficiencies or breaches of a different nature or intensity” dangers trivialising extra critical points.

Suggestions for an efficient framework

Welcoming the Commission’s intention to incorporate country-specific suggestions within the 2022 report, MEPs recommend a direct hyperlink must be established between the report’s findings and the activation of corrective measures, e.g. Article 7, budget conditionality, and infringement procedures (the latter of which must be triggered robotically). They additionally name on the Council and the Commission to enter into negotiations for a permanent, comprehensive mechanism to guard EU values. Parliament proposes establishing a “rule of law index”, based mostly on a quantitative evaluation by impartial specialists of every nation’s efficiency. MEPs additionally name for a “European civic space index”, to handle the obstacles that organisations and individuals face in member states.

The rapporteur Terry Reintke (Greens/EFA, DE) stated: “If we let the rule of law erode, the pillars of our Union will collapse. Today we made our expectations for the European Commission very clear: it needs to fulfil its duty as the guardian of the Treaties. The Commission’s annual rule of law report must develop real teeth if it is not to be just another instrument for unwilling governments to ignore.”

