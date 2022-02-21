Rule of law: MEPs travel to Poland to assess respect of EU values 

A European Parliament delegation will journey to Warsaw this week to look into the rule of regulation scenario in Poland, within the framework of the continued Article 7 process, AFCO LIBE.

Ten MEPs from the Civil Liberties and Constitutional Affairs committees shall be in Poland from at this time (21 February) to 23 February.

During their go to, along with long-standing considerations associated to the rule of regulation, MEPs will look into institutional questions arising from the Polish Constitutional Court’s current determination that nationwide constitutional regulation takes primacy over the EU Treaties.

The delegation has requested to fulfill with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński and the Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. They have additionally scheduled exchanges of views with representatives of political events each within the Sejm and the Senate, in addition to with the National Council for the Judiciary.

As the independence of the judiciary is likely one of the essential considerations relating to rule of regulation within the nation, MEPs can even have conferences with skilled associations of judges, prosecutors and legal professionals, particular person judges and prosecutors affected by disciplinary or legal proceedings, and former members of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Tribunal.

In order to assemble civil society’s views in regards to the state of democracy and the respect of elementary rights and minorities, they are going to meet a wide selection of NGOs working within the area of rule of regulation, justice, girls’s rights, migration, and LGBTI rights. Finally, and in view of alleged risks to media freedom, they are going to hear from a number of media representatives. They can even look into the most recent revelations over the usage of the Pegasus adware.

Members of the delegation

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs:

Juan Fernando López Aguilar (S&D, ES)

Konstantinos Arvanitis (The Left, EL)

Lukas Mandl (EPP, AT)

Terry Reintke (Greens/EFA, DE)

Róża Thun und Hohenstein (Renew, PL)

Beata Kempa (ECR, PL)

Committee on Constitutional Affairs:

Othmar Karas (EPP, AT)

Gabriel Bischoff (S&D, DE)

Gerolf Annemans (ID, BE)

Daniel Freund (Greens/EFA, DE).

You can examine right here a detailed programme of the delegation.

Press convention in Warsaw

At the tip of their go to, there shall be a press convention with the co-chairs within the European Parliament Liaison Office in Warsaw, and remotely, on Wednesday 23 February at 14h15. Details on how you can attend shall be communicated nearer to the date.

Background

In view of doable democratic backsliding in Poland and particularly as a result of risk to judicial independence, the European Commission initiated in December 2017 an Article 7 procedure to handle a doable threat of breach of EU frequent values. The Parliament has ever since repeatedly requested the Council to behave and in September 2020 warned in regards to the continuous deterioration of the situation in the country, pointing to “overwhelming evidence” of these breaches.

Following the October 2021 ruling by the Polish Constitutional, the Polish government’s challenge of the established primacy of EU law was added to Parliament’s lengthy listing of considerations. These embrace the powers to revise the structure taken on by the Polish parliament since 2015, expedited legislative procedures and electoral regulation modifications; the broad modifications to the nation’s judiciary, together with appointments and disciplinary procedures; the scenario of freedom of expression, media freedom and pluralism; and the criminalisation of sexual schooling and the de facto ban on abortion.

More info

