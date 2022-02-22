Ruling DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu Urban Civic Polls Held After 10 Years

Tamil Nadu city native physique polls: The voting turnout was 60.7 per cent.

Chennai:

Ruling DMK is main the city native physique polls In Tamil Nadu that have been performed at the moment after a spot of a decade. The BJP has cut up from AIADMK, the principle opposition within the state, and is contesting alone. The outcomes can be seen as a report card on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s nine-month efficiency.

Out of the full 1,374 company wards within the state, DMK has thus far received 57 and the principle opposition AIADMK 7 and others 8. The DMK’s allies Congress has received 7 and CPI(M) 2, in response to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. Actor turned political Kamal Haasan’s social gathering MNM hopes to open its account after two ballot defeats.

In municipalities (whole ward member seats 3,843), the DMK has bagged 248 and AIADMK 79 and others 53. As regards city panchayats, the AIADMK has received 354 wards and the DMK 1,251.

Urban civic polls have been held on February 19 and counting of votes began at 8 am within the state in 268 centres.

21 cities together with the capital Chennai, 138 municipalities and 490 city panchayats will elect greater than 12,000 members. Over the final 5 years, these our bodies didn’t have elected representatives as elections weren’t held.

This is the primary ballot after MK Stalin grew to become Chief Minister. He’s making an attempt for a fourth consecutive victory in these polls for his social gathering. The AIADMK is trying to revive after three successive ballot defeats.

This time, the ruling DMK has taken up nationwide problems with federalism and state autonomy. Chief Minister MK Stalin has even launched a federation for social justice in a bid to convey collectively a number of non-BJP events from throughout India.

The state has 30,735 polling cubicles, 5,960 o these have been marked delicate. 1.13 lakh safety personnel together with the police and residential guards have been deployed.

AIADMK has alleged irregularities in polling. It additionally focused DMK for not fulfilling the promise of offering Rs 1,000 month-to-month.

The Madras High Court at the moment turned down the AIADMK’s plea for deploying paramilitary forces for the elections.

Poll leads to Coimbatore shall be topic to the courtroom’s verdict in a cash-for-vote case, the Madras High Court has dominated.